A1 overnight closures planned

Essential surface repair work is due to take place on the northbound A1 from Monday.

The work, which will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am from Monday 21 November, will involve repairing the northbound road between the Sandy roundabout and the George Town cottages and is planned for completion in early December.

Highways England project manager Mindy Bhogal said: “This surface repair work will ensure smoother and safer journeys for road users.

“We have planned our work carefully to minimise disruptions, carrying out the work overnight when traffic flows are low.”

While the work is carried out, the northbound A1 will be closed between Sandy roundabout and the George Town cottages junction. A clearly signed diversion will be in place to divert motorists to take the A603 towards Bedford, A421 eastbound, and re-join the A1 at the Black Cat roundabout.

A local diversion will also be in place for residents along this stretch of the A1.

The work is dependent on suitable weather conditions and dates may be subject to change.