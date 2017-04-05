Bursary to help low income Bedfordshire students

The Harpur Trust is reaching out to sixth formers across Bedford Borough to offer a helping hand with the ever increasing costs of a university education.

The trust has launched a university bursary programme to help students from lower income families attend university.

The fund, which amounts to £3,600 per student is open to those aged 19 or under as of August 31.

Lucy Bardner at The Harpur Trust said: “We’re proud to have helped 145 Bedford students to attend university since 2007.

“The bursaries have enabled them to concentrate on their studies and reduce anxiety and stress, leading to better degree.”