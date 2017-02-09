Builder gets 8 months’ jail for jealous attacks in Bedford

A Polish builder who twice attacked his partner at her flat in Bedford has been jailed for eight months.

Mariusz Kraszewski, 38, broke the woman’s elbow when he pushed her over, then a month later, knocked her out and caused a cut to her head.

Luton Crown Court heard Kraszewski, who was jealous about a previous relationship she had, carried out the attacks in Nelson Road.

Kevin West, prosecuting, said on October 16 last year Kraszewski pushed her over during an argument, causing her to fall and fracture an elbow.

A month later on November 16 he lost his temper again and pushed her over, causing a cut to her head. She also briefly lost consciousness. As a result of the assaults, the woman had to move home.

Kraszewski, now of no fixed address, appeared for sentence via a video link from Bedford Prison. He had pleaded guilty last month to inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing actual bodily harm.

The court was told that he had no previous convictions but in May last year, he received a caution for battery against the same woman.

Tim Nutley, defending, said Kraszewski, who has worked as a builder in the UK for five years, made full admissions to the police and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Tim Nutley said: “He accepts the arguments were in part due to his jealously. He now acknowledges the relationship is over.”

As well as jailing him, Judge Michael Kay QC made a restraining order banning Kraszewski from contacting the woman.

Judge Kay added that a pre-sentence report showed Kraszewski did not see that his actions were domestic violence and controlling behaviour.