Bubbly and flowers await special passenger on board the John Bunyan

The John Bunyan, Bedford’s community boat, welcomed its 22,000th passenger on board.

A bottle of bubbly and some flowers were presented to Susan Beaumont who travelled on a Thursday public cruise from Sovereigns Quay with boat master (captain) Bill Boddington, pictured.

The boat was launched by the Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway Trust to raise awareness and funds for the proposed new Waterway Park which will link the River Great Ouse near Kempston Mill, Bedford to the Grand Union Canal at Campbell Park, Milton Keynes. It is run by volunteers and provides river cruises from April to the end of October. There are public cruises on Sundays, Thursdays and Saturdays and is available for private hire.