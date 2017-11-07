Brothers admit robbing vulnerable women in Putnoe area of Bedford

Two Bedford brothers have admitted a series of robberies against elderly, vulnerable women in the Putnoe area of town.

Marvin Lendor, 29, and Leon Lendor, 31, targeted woman aged between 58 and 88 in a crime spree between May and September this year.

Marvin Lendor, of Atterdale Walk, Bedford and Leon Lendor, of Dover Crescent, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob when they appeared at Luton Crown Court via a video link from Bedford prison tiday (Nov 7).

Marvin also admitted possessing a firearm or imitation firearm and possessing a knife in Church Lane, Bedford, on May 21 this year and to stealing cash from Putnoe Heights Methodist Church on September 8.

In addition, both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal from cars between 20 May and 24 September and causing actual bodily harm to a man on 21 May this year.

Prosecutor Will Noble said: “The crown says there was a spree of offending between May and September involving the targeting of vulnerable,elderly women in the street.”

He said stolen bank cards were used at cashless points to buy cigarettes and alcohol to support a “background of drug use.”

Judge Lynn Tayton QC adjourned sentence until November 30.