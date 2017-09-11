Broken down bus brings Ampthill traffic to standstill

You wait ages for a bus … then a gleaming red one comes along on the back of a low-loader.

Lunchtime shoppers in Ampthill were shocked to see this huge truck crawling down busy Bedford Street last Saturday.

Town centre traffic came to a halt with other motorists giving it a wide birth as the driver gingerly manoeuvred over the two roundabouts.

Then the vehicle slowly trundled off up Woburn Street past the Queen’s Head pub.

It was the second Saturday in a row that one of the buses had been carted through Ampthill.

But attempts to find out why drew a blank.

The bright red bus, it is thought, had just been converted to run on electricity instead of polluting diesel at a factory in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield-based Magtec claim their zero-emissions, fully-electric “Metrodeckers” can carry 99 passengers nearly 150 miles with just one over-night charge.

However, requests for more information from Magtec and haulier J Cooper & Sons were ignored.

One contributor to Ampthill TV Forum suggested the buses may have been heading for the nearby Millbrook Testing Ground.

But Sizzla added: “One wonders why the bus wasn’t travelling under its own power. The problem would have been averted.”

Scrabbler, though, said the low-loaders should not have travelled through Ampthill because they were too heavy.

He added: “I’m sure some of the cars having to deal with the situation were aggrieved. The lorry drivers should have known better.”