Brighton fun day to help families facing autism

A day-trip from Bedford to Brighton open to all the community is being organised to raise funds for Autism Bedfordshire.

Adrian Edwards, whose son Daniel, 15, is autistic, is organising the day out to raise awareness of the condition and the services of support for families. The 70-seater fully air-conditioned coach, compliments of Lonsdown Coaches, will leave Bedford St Pauls Square at 10am on Sunday, May 28, arriving back around 7.15pm.

Adrian said: “Enjoy a fun day by the coast, stroll along the many Brighton boulevard stalls on the seafront, take a dip in the sea, visit the funfair, or simply soak up the atmosphere in one of the many seafront cafes and restaurants – there will be something for all the family and friends to enjoy.”

The trip, in association with Bedford Corn Exchange and Autism Bedfordshre, aims to raise money for autism and specifically to support the LOAF service, a Saturday morning activity group run in Bedford.

Adrian added: “My wish is that people are more informed about autism and the services to support affected families.

“I decided on Brighton because it’s a fantastic destination that has something for all the family. It has also been apparent that many in our community have never been to the coast so I am hoping that it will generate a degree of excitement as well as a day out to have fun.

“My son recently asked me about autism and it is amazing how much knowing his condition helps him to understand his behaviour.He now says ‘daddy, now I know I have an autistic brain.’

“I think this trip will help to make more people in our community aware of and able to manage this challenging life-long condition.

Tickets for the day out are adult £19.99, OAPs (60+) £14.99, under 16 £9.99, groups 10 or more special rate.

Visit https://www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk/events/whats-on/details/?id=2235

eamil cornexchange@bedford.gov.uk call 01234 718044.

Contact Adrian on letsgotobrighton@mail.com or 01234 585799 between 9.30am – 11.30am.