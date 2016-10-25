BREAKING: Milton Keynes man who died in A421 crash named

The man who died in a road traffic collision on the A421 on Friday (21 October) has been named as Brian Patrick Fegan.

The father-of-two from Milton Keynes was sadly killed after colliding with a stationary HGV on the eastbound carriageway near Marston Moretaine.

The HGV and a Mazda had stopped to assist at the scene of an earlier collision which took place at around 7.40pm, involving a Vauxhall Corsa, Peugeot and Skoda Superb.

Mr Fegan, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

He will be sorely missed by his children and family, who wish to be left in peace at this difficult time.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the initial three vehicle collision and the subsequent crash to contact the forensic collision investigation unit on 101, quoting Operation Emley.