Breakfast tips may help Steve on marathon

A man is to mark 25 years working with mental health charities by running the London Marthon.

Steve McNay will be taking on the challenge to raise money for Mind BLMK, a mental health charity that supports people across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

Supported by Heads Together, the mental health charity backed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and athlete Paula Radcliffe, Steve will be taking on the tough 26.2-mile course in April along with the thousands of other runners.

He met Paula during a training day held at the Olympic Park. Steve, who is based in Flitwick, said: “Paula suggested porridge was good preparation, whilst the sprinter Iwan Thomas said a full English breakfast is best!”

Before the London Marathon, Steve is to attempt the MK 20 mile in March and the Oakley 20 in early April.

He added: “This is a huge challenge for me, but it is really important that we get people talking about mental health, keep supporting people and breaking down the stigma that so many people still face every day. Running has helped me to manage the stresses of everyday life and I hope that I can raise a good amount to help other local people get the help they need.”

You can support Steve and Mind BLMK by donating at www.mind-blmk.org.uk/Steve-marathon-man and visit www.mind-blmk.org.uk and https://www.headstogether.org.uk/