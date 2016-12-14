bpha bring extra cheer to children in Bedfordshire this Christmas

Over 160 presents have been donated by staff at bpha to help give children in Bedfordshire a better Christmas this year.

bpha has teamed up with the Harpur Centre and Heart Radio to take part in their Wishing Tree campaign.

Members of staff have taken a tag from the bpha Christmas tree showing the name and age of a child to buy a gift for in Bedfordshire.

Scores of presents have been donated and are being sent to the Harpur Centre this week for them to deliver to the children in time for Christmas.

Kevin Bolt, chief executive at bpha, said: “We were delighted to team up with the Harpur Centre and Heart Radio on their Wishing Tree campaign for children in Bedfordshire.

“Our staff have been very keen to support the campaign and have donated well over 160 fantastic presents that we hope will help the children have a better Christmas.”

Samantha Laycock from the Harpur Centre, said: “We would like to thank the team at bpha for supporting our Wishing Tree appeal this year.

“Due to an overwhelmingly generous response by our shoppers, we are proud to announce that thousands of gifts for underprivileged children and families in Bedfordshire will be delivered in time for Christmas.”