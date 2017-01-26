Borough tops region for GCSE results

Bedford Borough has come out as top of the region for Progress 8 GCSE results.

This comes after revised GCSE and equivalent results for 2015-2016 have been released this week by the Department for Education.

Councillor Henry Vann, said: “A huge well done to every young person – and all their teachers – who worked so hard for these results.

“Bedford Borough being ranked as 1st in the region for Progress 8 is great news.”

Bedford Borough’s Attainment 8 results were better than Central Bedfordshire, Luton Borough, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

Bedford Borough’s Progress 8 results were better than Central Bedfordshire, Luton Borough, Milton Keynes, and Northamptonshire.

In addition, Bedford Girls’ School has been ranked as the third best all girls’ independent school for sport in 2016.

Published by School Sport Magazine, the list reflects competitive achievement in a range of sports throughout 2016 and honours those schools that take competitions especially seriously.

BGS finished 11th on the list of all independent schools, having risen 11 places from 22nd in 2015.

Miss MacKenzie, Headmistress of Bedford Girls’ School, said: “Sport is something we take very seriously.

“Sport is flourishing and all of our girls’ needs are met – no matter what level that play at – due to the excellent teaching and support of our staff.”