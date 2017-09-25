Booming Bedford businesses have a new home in start-up hub

Business start-ups can find a new home now that Bedford Borough Council has approved the ‘Bedford i-Hub’.

A redundant building on Cauldwell Street will be converted into flexible office space.

The i-Hub will be a new member of Bedford’s i-branded buildings, such as the i-Lab, i-Kan, and i-Create.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Supporting economic growth is a council priority and the i-Hub will be a fantastic addition to the council’s ‘i-Brand’ properties.

“These currently provide a business base and support for over 140 local businesses.

“It’s all part of our work to foster an environment in which businesses can succeed in Bedford Borough, bringing jobs and opportunities for people locally.”