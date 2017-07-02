Bookworms get ready for summer of reading

Young bookworms are invited to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge with libraries around Bedford.

The event challenges children to read books during their summer break to earn rewards and improve their literary skills.

This year’s theme is Animal Agents and there will be lots of activities and events taking place in Bedford borough’s libraries to support the challenge.

Children just sign up at their nearest library. They will receive a special collector’s folder and, as they borrow and read at least six library books over the summer, they can collect stickers to help complete the challenge.

After reading six library books children will collect an Animal Agents certificate; if they read 12 library books they will be rewarded with an Animal Agents zip tag and by reading 18 library books children will receive an Animal Agents medal.

Children can read any library books they like: fact books, stories, joke books, picture books and audio books. As long as they are borrowed from the library, they all count.

Cllr Sarah-Jayne Holland, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, said: “This is a great and fun initiative to help young people with their reading – especially while school’s out for the summer.

“It’s been popular in Bedford Borough over the years with more than 3,000 local children taking part last year.

“Children who participate in the challenge really benefit and this is apparent when they return to school in the autumn term. It provides a good opportunity for families to explore the range of books available at our popular libraries.”

The Summer Reading Challenge runs from July 15 to September 9. For more information, please visit www.bedford.gov.uk/libraries