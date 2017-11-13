Book a tree for Christmas festival in aid of church and hospitals charity

It’s time to book your spot to help decorate Bedford’s Christmas Tree Festival.

Groups and charities are invited to book a tree to decorate for £15 at this year’s festival being held at St Paul’s Church from Wednesday, December 6 until Sunday, December 10.

There will be more than 60 trees decorated to the theme of ‘Stories for Children’ raising £10,000 to be shared between the church and The Bedford Hospitals Charity, where proceeds will go towards the future renewal of cars for The Primrose Car Service.

The festival will be opened at 10.45am on December 6 by local children’s author Julia Jarman, who will also sign books for sale. A series of daytime concerts by schools and communities will be held throughout the week.

‘Where are Mr Toad and his friends?’ is a free children’s competition running throughout the festival.

The Festival Christmas Concert will be held on Saturday, December 9, at 7pm and sees a return visit of Cellophony, the octet of cellos that played to a packed house in 2015. Richard Birchall will lead Cellophony in a wide selection of music to suit all ages including his latest composition, ‘Wind in the Willows’, with a narrator. Concert tickets are £15 to include mulled wine and mince pies, children under 12 admitted free, available at www.bedfordhospitalcharity.org.uk or St Paul’s Church on 01234 340163, or from 01234 783181.

Non-drop Nordmann Fir trees to decorate can be ordered from St Paul’s Church admin@stpaulschurchbedford.org.uk or call 01234 340163. After the festival they can be purchased to take home.

The festival is open daily 10am-5pm and Sunday, December 10 noon-4pm. Admission is £2.50. Children under 16 admitted free.

Visit www.stpaulschurchbedford.org.uk

>> Visit St Paul’s this Saturday, November 18, 10am-4pm, for a Christmas fair in aid of charities in the UK and abroad.