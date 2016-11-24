Book a date with local authors on Civilised Saturday

Local authors will be signing copies of their books in Waterstones on Saturday, as part of Civilised Saturday.

Civilised Saturday was devised by the Booksellers’ Association as an antidote to Black Friday mayhem.

Waterstones manager Kay Duffy said: “Civilised Saturday works well for bookshops, which should be a haven of calm during the craziness of the run-up to Christmas. We want to encourage people to visit their local high street, and we will have our own selection of books at half price.”

Arsenal fan Layth Yousif will be signing copies of his books Arsene Wenger: 50 Defining Matches and The Miracle of Copenhagen from 11am to 1pm.

And from 2pm to 4pm, barrister Simon Michael will be signing copies of his crime novels, The Brief and An Honest Man.