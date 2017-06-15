Blue plaque celebrates role of Bedford in BBC war-time broadcasts

In recognition of the seven venues in Bedford that were used as outside broadcast bases for the BBC during the Second World War, the Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, will be unveiling a blue plaque.

On June 15, at 1.30pm, at the Corn Exchange the plaque will join 40 others that are being unveiled across the country as part of BBC Music Day.

This will include places that David Bowie lived in, the stables at Wavendon, and many others.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Bedford’s role in hosting BBC Music during this period is a major piece of both wartime and broadcasting history.

“It’s a fascinating story of how Bedford helped to keep the nation’s spirits up in dark times, and it’s a part of our past that should make all Bedfordians proud.

It is fitting that the plaque is being unveiled on BBC Music Day. I hope that it will help to raise awareness of this important feature of Bedford’s history for many, many years to come.”

The BBC made 8,000 broadcasts from Bedford Borough during the war.