Blaze at Lidl in Bedford leaves building severely smoke damaged

A blaze at the Lidl store in Bedford left the area smoke-logged, and the building 90 per cent smoke damaged.

Bedfordshire firefighters tackled the fire on Lurke Street in the early hours of this morning, after an automatic fire alarm alerted them to the fire.

At 12.05am today (February 9) four fire engines and the Bedford Aerial Platform were sent to the incident.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the smoke logged building to search for the source of the fire.

The source was located in a freezer in the cold store on the ground floor of the store.

They fought the fire using a hose reel and a main jet, wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves against smoke and fumes.

Due to the large volume of smoke caused positive pressure ventilation was used to clear fumes from the building after it was extinguished.

The fire cause damage to 5 per cent of the building which was also 90 per cent smoke damaged.