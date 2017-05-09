Bishop’s book tells of Miracle Church story

When the young Francis Vaughan arrived in Bedford, nearly 60 years ago, to minister to one woman and four children at the request of the incumbent pastor, few people could have imagined what the future held.

Against all the odds, after much determination, sacrifice and prayer, Pastor Vaughan - now

Overseer (Bishop) Vaughan - together with a group of close knit brethren, built the Miracle

Church of God in Christ.

Today the congregation averages about 140 members, a far cry from the original seven and now plays an important part in the community.

To commemorate the journey, Overseer Vaughan has decided to document his memoirs in a book, Look Where God Has Brought Us.

It details the struggles he and the brethren faced in establishing the Miracle Church, from a small room at 100 Midland Road to the present building at 36-38 Alexandra Road.

Overseer Vaughan said: “I don’t know what God has planned for me. I have seen the demise of so many of the founder members and many of the original congregation. Therefore, I think it is important to document our history for the future generations.”

The book launch will be held at the Miracle Church of God in Christ, 36-38 Alexandra Road,

Bedford, MK40 1JB, on Saturday, May 13, from 2pm to 5.30pm.

A number of special guests have been invited. For further details contact the church office on 01234 215081.