Best year in history for the Higgins Bedford

The Higgins Bedford is celebrating the busiest calender year in its history.

Last year The Higgins Bedford welcomed over 42,500 visitors, representing a 24 per cent increase on 2015.

Popular exhibitions during 2016 included Bedford’s War Machines, The Harpur Trust450th Anniversary Art Competition Exhibition and Picasso and the Masters of Print.

In addition to exhibitions The Higgins Bedford also hosted a number of popular events.

In March BedPop Science Lab attracted a record number of visitors and marked the busiest day the art gallery and museum had since reopening in June 2013.

More than 1,700 people enjoyed the day of free science events including a drone flying competition and rocket powered car workshops.

The museum also worked closely with community organisations to plan and deliver events and displays which they say increasingly reflected the rich diversity of Bedford’s culture and heritage.

The Higgins Bedford launched Objects from Distant Lands, a display of objects which refugees, asylum seekers and migrants shared from their countries of origin –including Syria, Somalia, Palestine, and Zimbabwe.

Councillor Sarah-Jayne Holland said: “The Higgins Bedford has celebrated a fantastic calendar of events and the hard work of staff and volunteers is reflected in their record visitor numbers.

“The year to come promises more exciting events and exhibitions.”

For more visit their website www.thehigginsbedford.org.uk