Beds Police warning over lottery win scam

People are being warned over a lottery scam to trick people out of vast sums of money and high-value jewellery.

Beds Police say victims in North Herts have reportedly been approached by an offender claiming to be an illegal immigrant who has won the lottery.

The offender states they are unable to claim the lottery win due to their immigration status and asks the victim to claim it on their behalf, in return for a cut of the prize money.

The offender then asks for a deposit from the victim, in the form of cash or high-value jewellery, to secure the deal.

Five reports have been received so far by Herts Police with some victims losing up to £5,000.

Sgt Ben Dimmock, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Reduction team, said: “Our colleagues at Hertfordshire Constabulary are currently investigating a number of incidents, and have told us they haven’t seen this method used before in the county.

“These reports are coming from just over the border, and we want to ensure our residents are aware of the scam. Hopefully by alerting people to this, we will be able to help prevent others falling prey to these callous fraudsters.

“Our colleagues in Hertfordshire are also investigating reports that the offender often has an accomplice who poses as a member of the public, keen to take up the offer. If you are approached in similar circumstances, please don’t hand over any cash or belongings and contact police straight away. I would also urge people to share this advice with neighbours, friends and relatives so we can spread the word as far as possible.”

If you have been approached in similar circumstances by anyone claiming they want to share a portion of their lottery winnings, please contact us on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111