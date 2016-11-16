Bedfordshire woman taken to hospital with head injuries after falling from steps

A woman was taken to hospital after falling off some steps in Bedfordshire.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 11.17am today (November 16) to Shelton Road, in Upper Dean, to a report of a woman who had been knocked off some steps by a horse.

An ambulance crew and Magpas air ambulance attended.

They treated a woman in her 50s who had suffered a head injury.

She was taken by land ambulance to Bedford Hospital South Wing for further treatment. The air ambulance medics also travelled with the patient en route to hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.