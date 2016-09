A woman was taken to hospital after being kicked by a horse in Bedfordshire this afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 12.47pm today to Westoning Road, Greenfield.

An ambulance crew attended to a woman in her 20s who had suffered a suspected broken leg.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further treatment.

Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening.