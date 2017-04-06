Bedfordshire village playground given new ‘lease of life’

An explosion of colour has been injected into a tired village playground by housing association bpha.

Following a consultation with local residents, bpha spent more than £30,000 on refurbishing the play area in Peach’s Close, Harrold.

Each year the housing association puts aside money to improve one of their 14 play areas, and this year Harrold was chosen after it was put forward by Home Agent Greg Cox.

The new playground, which is being officially opened by local children on April 11, has a new multi-coloured climbing frame, hopscotch and a new fence.

The previous swings, slide and floor were given a revamp and a lick of paint to give the play area a fresh and colourful feel.

Margaret Dodwell, bpha interim operations director, said: “We have a budget to revamp a playground every year as they are important to our local communities and offer children a safe and fun place to play.

“The changes to the Peach’s Close playground are amazing and it now looks fresh, bright and inviting.”

Sharron Deniz, bpha tenant services manager added: “We refurbish a play area every year and were asked to consider Harrold as it was very basic.

“When I went to look at the site, I thought it was also very dull and boring. So we have injected life into the area with a great new colourful play area for children to enjoy for years to come.”