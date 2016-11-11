Bedfordshire village celebrates postcode lottery win

Two players of People’s Postcode Lottery from Maulden are in luck today after scooping a £1,000 prize each.

The residents of The Brache won with their postcode MK45 2DR, which was one of five winning postcodes today.

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “What a win for Maulden.

“Congratulations to both winners - if you’d like to be in with a chance of winning with your postcode then sign up now.”

When people play People’s Postcode Lottery a minimum of 30 per cent goes directly to charities and players have raised more than £154million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A project near today’s winners that has received support from players is Mursley Sports Association, which was awarded £2,500 last year to fund a new cricket pitch.

