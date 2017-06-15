Bedfordshire student gets place at prestigious drama school in New York

Myles Miller, 18, of Kimberley College and Wootton Upper School has taken his first step in achieving his dream of performing on Broadway.

Earlier this year, Myles auditioned for AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy), in New York and has been awarded a place on the highly prestigious Music Theatre degree course beating thousands of other hopefuls along the way.

Myles is finishing his studies at Kimberley College this summer and travels to New York, USA in October to begin his course which is a comprehensive programme offering an essential blend of music, acting and dance for the student who aspires for a career in Music Theatre performance.

Myles has starred in many shows at Kimberley College and Wootton Upper School and his latest accomplishment goes to show that with talent, commitment and the support of his family, teachers and fellow students, he has been able to pursue his lifelong dream of heading off for the bright lights of Broadway.

Myles said that he is “extremely nervous but delighted with the opportunity to train at one of the most celebrated institutions in America.”