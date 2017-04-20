Bedfordshire siblings pledge to help others after billion to one cancer story

A brother and sister who both contracted identical Leukaemia at billion to one odds have vowed to help others fighting the disease.

To the horror of their family and the bafflement of doctors, Angus and Phoebe Moore were both diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Angus, 22, has now finished three and a half years of gruelling chemotherapy and bone marrow ops and is fighting fit.

He, along with parents Suzanne and Keith, is doing all he can to support sister Phoebe, 19, whose shock diagnosis came just months ago.

“To have one child have Leukaemia is bad enough, but when doctors diagnosed our other child too our world fell apart,” said Sue.

But the Cople family quickly rallied and tried to look on the bright side.

“Angus made a full recovery, so there is no reason that Phoebe shouldn’t too. And at least this time we are familiar with the ward, the treatments and all the medical terms,” said Sue.

Last week Angus showed his own special support for his sister by shaving off his shoulder-length hair he had been growing ever since his chemo finished.

“He decided that as Phoebe was going to lose her hair through chemo, she might as well have his,” said Sue.

Angus has sent his locks off to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young people with cancer.

The head shave packed out the Five Bells pub and raised more than £4,000, which Angus will donate to the Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where both he and his sister were patients.

A former Sandy Upper School pupil, he was diagnosed at the age of 14 but managed to pass a string of GCSEs despite his treatment, which affected his bone marrow so badly that he needed a hip replacement.

Phoebe was diagnosed just three weeks into her course at Anglia Ruskin uni, where she was studying healthcare science. She is completing the first stretch of her treatment and is responding well.

“The doctors have carried all kinds of tests and have come up with no reason why both children should get exactly the same disease.

“There does not seem to be any physical or genetic reason and there is no other history of cancer in our family,” said Sue.

“They have concluded that it is just sheer bad luck – and it’s a chance in a billion that it happened.”

The family has thanked the pub and all the people who supported the head shave.

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Angus-HeadShave?utm_id=121