Bedfordshire school welcomes new classroom

Milton Ernest V.C Lower School has had a new classroom installed on site, so that the half-form entry village school can become a primary school.

At 11am on Wednesday, special guests including the Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, will take part in a viewing.

Councillor Henry Vann said: “Ofsted have rated this to be a Good school and we are excited about its future.

“This project is part of a major programme of investment which is helping us to stay ahead of the game in providing enough school places, where communities and families need them and is helping us deliver the transition to a primary school and secondary school education system.”

Lisa Virnuls, headteacher of Milton Ernest V.C Lower School said: “The opening of a new classroom for Year 5 and 6 marks an important milestone in the history of our school.

“It is a real privilege to be able to build upon the strong foundations children of all abilities have built in our care.

“The new learning space will enable us to capitalise on what a small school like ours does best, a personalised education that prepares children effectively for the joy of learning so important for the next phase of their education.”