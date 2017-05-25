Bedfordshire school gets new headteacher ahead of merger

Castle Newnham School has welcomed its new head of primary, Jim Balmbra who joined the school after the Easter break.

“I am so looking forward to being a part of the team at Castle Newnham,” he said.

“I know that this is an amalgam of two much-loved and established schools that have been very much at the heart of the local community.

“It is really exciting to have arrived just as the school begins the first year of offering children an all-through education from four to 16 and I am delighted to play my part in this journey.”