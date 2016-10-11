Bedfordshire school awarded the NACE Challenge Award

St Thomas More Catholic School has achieved the prestigious NACE Challenge Award.

This award is given for high quality work by the whole school, teachers and governors, in challenging all pupils, including those with high abilities, to achieve their best.

NACE chief executive Sue Riley, said: “St Thomas More Catholic Teaching School has worked hard to win the NACE Challenge Award status.

“It has shown itself to be committed to developing a school and providing an education where all pupils are challenged to be the best they can be.”

The award is given by the National Association for Able Children in Education, a leading national education organisation and charity, established for over 30 years.

The association exists to support teachers in providing for pupils with high abilities whilst enabling all pupils to flourish.

It provides advice, training and resources for teachers, including The NACE Challenge Award Self-Evaluation Framework which St Thomas More Catholic School has used to review and plan what it provides for more able and talented pupils.

Many thousands of primary and secondary schools are using The NACE Challenge Award Framework to develop their work.

Assessors for the award were impressed by the strong leadership and management of provision which keeps the needs of more able learners at the forefront of the school’s work, supported effectively by governors.

They judged the quality of the school’s work by observing lessons, interviewing the pupils, teachers, parents and governors and by looking at the pupils’ work.

The accreditation was made on the basis of the high quality and commitment they saw across the school.