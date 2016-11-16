Bedfordshire residents without gas due to damaged main

Bedfordshire Police is advising residents concerned about a gas loss across Bedfordshire area this morning.

Most local agencies, including the National Grid, are working from a joint base in the village hall in Ampthill Road which opened at 8am.

Gas incident has resulted in a loss of gas supply approx. 6,000 homes and businesses in Ampthill, Maulden and Clophill.

If you have issues with your gas supply or smell gas call gas emergency service on 0800 111 999.

A gas pipe has been damaged in Ampthil resulting in the loss.

Agencies at the village hall has a list of vulnerable people and is assisting with issues such as heating.

Bedfordshire Police advise that Abbey Lane, Ampthill, which was closed as a result of a gas leak, is now open and gas is switched off for public safety.

There is no need for evacuation of properties and there is no risk to the public.