Bedfordshire pupils honour 100th birthday

A century of schooling is to be celebrated atShortstown Primary School, with a week of events planned to mark the anniversary.

To kick-start activities a commemorative mug, designed by pupil Hadia Shazad was presented to the children. The village of Shortstown was built by the Short brothers in 1917, to house people who worked on the R101 airship at Cardington sheds, with the mugs presented by Liz Walker – a great, great niece of the Short brothers.

The school’s history society successfully applied to the Harpur Trust for a grant of £990 to purchase the mugs and print history booklets.

The small booklet features a brief history of Shortstown and was given to each pupil.

A spokesman from the school, said: “This was a lovely historic moment for our village.”

The booklets were presented to the children by a representative from the Airlander team.

