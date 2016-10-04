Bedfordshire pupil’s celebrate new school buildings

Pupils at Greenfield and Pulloxhill Academy love their new look schools.

Work started at Greenfield Lower School in 2013 and included a new school hall, classrooms and nursery class.

Greenfield Lower School pupils

That was followed by additional building work at neighbouring Pulloxhill Lower School which was completed this summer.

The £1m scheme means more school places are available to meet growing demand in the local area.

Greenfield and Pulloxhill Academy Headteacher Annette McCullion, said: “Pupils, parents and staff are delighted with our new facilities which mean we can provide an even better teaching and learning environment.

“We look forward to welcoming more new faces to our schools in the coming years.”