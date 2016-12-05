Bedfordshire pub begins annual fundraiser for autism charity

The Chequers pub in Westoning have selected a local Bedfordshire charity, to support through fundraising events held at the award winning pub.

After an astounding response to their annual facebook campaign, which encourages customers to nominate their favourite charity, owners Philip and Victoria Kelly chose Autism Bedfordshire as The Chequers 2016/17 charity of the year.

Fundraising for Autism Bedfordshire got off to a fantastic start with their annual Chequers Burger Extravaganza which raised £540 through the sale of twelve varieties of burgers and an extremely well supported raffle.

“We always have a great response to our nominate a charity campaign” said Philip.

“However this year was really quite staggering and we were overwhelmed by how passionate people clearly felt about keeping the cause local.

“Autism Bedfordshire had so many mentions it was clear what a difference the organisation has made to so many of our customers and within the local community.

“It’s a huge honour to be supporting them through the business over the coming year.”

Last month Victoria and Philip presented the Families United Network (FUN), their 2015/16 charity, with a cheque for £8,400 following a successful year of fundraising events including a Pancake Night, Charity Marathon, Art Exhibition, Race Night and Summer Party.

Victoria added: “We’re very lucky here in Westoning because the local community are so embracing of anything we do when it comes to fundraising. “Events are always well supported but we also have so much good will from customers and other local businesses who donate raffle prizes, sponsorship and their time as well It’s a complete community effort which we’re extremely proud to be part of.”

The next fundraising event for Autism Bedfordshire will be The Chequers Carol Service which will take place at 6pm on Friday, December 23.