Bedfordshire pub appeals for ‘epic’ love stories this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching the team at the Knife & Cleaver in Houghton Conquest are celebrating the best love stories.

The pub want to hear from Bedfordshire couples with ‘epic’ love stories.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the pub is offering the couple who impresses the judges most with their love story, a romantic three-course dinner for two, an overnight stay in one of its rooms and a breakfast the next day.

If you have an interesting story about the lengths it took for you to first get together with your partner, the challenges and obstacles your relationship has had to overcome, a marriage proposal with a difference or maybe you have been together for an epic length of time, then get in touch with the Knife & Cleaver.

Amy Smith, The Knife & Cleaver’s general manager said: “Valentine’s day is the ideal time to celebrate your relationship and the reasons why you first got together with your partner and we can’t wait to hear from local couples their stories of where it all started.

“The Knife & Cleaver is the ideal place for our winning couple to enjoy a fantastic romantic night away and they will be in for treat.”

The winning couple will be announced on Tuesday, February 14.

To be in with a chance of winning email a photo of yourself and your partner around the time you first met and a picture of you both now, along with brief details of your love story to theknifeandcleaver@epicpubs.com