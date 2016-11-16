Bedfordshire Police work towards safer communities

Bedfordshire Police have launched a new community safety scheme to give more powers to local authority officers and to boost the uniformed presence on the streets of the county.

The Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS) will allow Bedfordshire Police to accredit local authority employees powers similar to those held by Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

Employees eligible for this accreditation could be street wardens, park rangers, parking attendants and/or stewards at public events.

Superintendent Sharn Basra, who is leading on the scheme for Bedfordshire Police, said: “This initiative will see an increase in uniformed presence on the streets of the county, as well as increased flow of information fed back to the force. “It will also help save police time dealing with low level crime and disorder, and will help tackle issues like street drinking, begging and dog fouling.”

Bedfordshire Police will provide accreditation of powers, but it is the local authorities who will be responsible for the training and providing uniforms for their staff.

Councillor Rachel Hopkins, said: “Our new enforcement team sends out a clear message to the minority of residents who think it’s OK to make our town look messy.

“Thanks to the CSAS and Bedfordshire Police, the officers will be empowered and accredited to deal with low level crimes and top concerns of our residents.

“I look forward to seeing the team in action on the streets of Luton building town pride.”

The scheme is set to be launched on November 17.