Bedfordshire Police will feature in Channel 4 documentary

A TV show featuring the incident in which a Bedfordshire man was killed in a row over a disabled parking space is to air on Channel 4 tonight.

‘Cutting Edge: One Killer Punch’ examines three cases involving people who have died or been seriously injured as a result of a singular punch.

The documentary will feature the case of Brian Holmes who tragically died in August 2013 after being assaulted by Alan Watts in the car park of Asda in Biggleswade.

Watts was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial.

Detective superintendent Liz Mead, said: “This was an utterly tragic and completely preventable incident.

“It was a big decision for Brian’s family to choose to take part in the documentary but they wanted Brian’s voice to be heard, and importantly they wanted to show others how just one moment of madness can ruin so many lives.

“No incident is worth losing your liberty over and what is especially tragic about this case is it was over someone’s belief about rights to parking.

“I hope everyone who sees the documentary will see how important it is to take a step back, stop and think instead of resorting to potentially deadly violence.”

The documentary will air at 10pm on Tuesday, November 22 on Channel 4.