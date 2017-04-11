Bedfordshire Police thank neighbourhood watch volunteers at prestigious Flitwick event

Bedfordshire Police paid tribute to the work of the county’s three Community Watch Schemes at a ‘thank you’ event on Saturday.

Around 100 volunteers, who are all members of Neighbourhood Watch, Speed Watch or Street Watch in Bedfordshire, gathered at the Rufus Centre in Flitwick at the event where they were joined by the force’s Watch Scheme Coordinator Juliet Wright and members of the Crime Reduction Team.

Nine of the volunteers were presented with special certificates to mark their contribution to volunteering with the force and within the communities of Bedfordshire.

The volunteers also had the chance to spend time with one another and find out about each other’s work across the county.

There are three Community Watch Schemes active in Bedfordshire, all working closely with the force:

Neighbourhood Watch aims to reduce the opportunity for crime and improve community safety by the reporting of suspicious incidents to the police and to each other.

Speed Watch enables volunteers to work within their community to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help control the problem locally.

Street Watch enables local residents to promote good citizenship by patrolling their own streets, providing visible reassurance and appropriately engaging in local issues that matter most to their communities.

Sergeant Ben Dimmock said: “The force is committed to working with our communities, and one way we can effectively do this is by working with community watch schemes.

“They provide a vital link between the force and our communities, encouraging the prompt reporting of activity and effective communication.

“Volunteers are an essential part of the policing family, and those involved in our Community Watch Schemes are incredibly dedicated and enthusiastic about working with the force and helping to keep their communities safer.

“We felt it was really important to thank them for their contribution and show our appreciation for all that they do.”