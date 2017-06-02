Bedfordshire police stations to feature in new series of 24 Hours in Police Custody

Policing in Bedfordshire will once again return to the spotlight as the new series of 24 Hours in Police Custody begins on Monday.

The now BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 series returns with more episodes delving into some of the most complex and challenging cases dealt with by the force.

The series will feature investigations filmed during 2016 – while The Garden Productions, the television company behind the programme, was with the force for its second stint.

The crew have returned again in 2017 and have spent eight weeks rigged up to custody suites in both Luton and Kempston police stations. Episodes from this round of filming will be shown at a later date.

As with previous seasons, the new series focuses on the most serious types of crimes including murder, non-recent child sex abuse, modern day slavery and fraud.

Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire said: “Since we first began working with The Garden Productions on 24 Hours in Police Custody, we have been overwhelmed with the feedback about how transparent we are as a force to completely open up our work to the public. In opening our doors this way, we can help to ensure public confidence, allowing people to visualise how we keep Bedfordshire safe and just how professional our staff are.

“The popularity of the documentary, highlighted by its recent BAFTA nomination, helps us to reach out to a wider community and reassure them of the hard work that our police officers do day in, day out to protect them from some of the most serious hidden harms in society.

“Bedfordshire Police is completely accountable to the public and I look forward to sharing with them some of our recent investigations, opening the lid on the numerous complexities we face and the way we deal with them innovatively, professionally and efficiently.”