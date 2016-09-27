Bedfordshire police officer pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship

A Bedfordshire Police officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct after instigating an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman.

PC Andrew Hurst, 31, met the woman who was in her 20s, in November 2014 during a cell watch after she had been arrested for shoplifting.

PC Hurst offered her assistance in getting mental health support from various agencies, however he continued to communicate with her via phone and social media. The communication progressed to being of a sexual nature.

The woman’s partner became aware and notified Bedfordshire Police on March 30 last year.

PC Hurst was arrested the following day and was suspended.

He pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office at St Albans Crown Court today.

Assistant chief constable Mike Colbourne, said: “Protecting vulnerable people is a priority for Bedfordshire Police and we will not tolerate anyone who seeks to exploit those who are at risk of harm.

“It is incredibly disappointing that, despite the considerable amount of work being done across the force to raise awareness of vulnerability, one of our own officers became involved in such an inappropriate relationship.

“We acted swiftly to suspend him as soon as we became aware of his deplorable conduct.

“We expect the highest standards of our officers and I would like to sincerely apologise to the woman involved in this case and her family for any upset caused.”

He will be sentenced on October 25.