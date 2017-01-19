Bedfordshire Police officer dismissed after false assault allegations

PC Christian D’Andrea, 30, had been jailed last year after he admitted falsely alleging his partner had assaulted him and causing criminal damage.

At a Special Case Hearing at police headquarters in Kempston yesterday (January 18), Chief Constable Jon Boutcher found D’Andrea had breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

He was dismissed without notice.

D’Andrea had called police to report that he had been assaulted in Wootton on May 27, last year, which led to his partner’s arrest.

However he later admitted that this was not the case.

D’Andrea also pleaded guilty to criminal damage after punching a hole in the wall of a property during an argument.

He was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £300 court costs at Aylesbury Crown Court in November.

Two further counts of common assault on D’Andrea’s partner were ordered to lie on his file.

Deputy Chief Constable Mike Colbourne said: “Christian D’Andrea’s conduct fell well below the standards we demand as a police force and as a result he has now been dismissed.

“We expect the highest standards from our officers and will not tolerate any behaviour which goes against those core values.”