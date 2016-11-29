Bedfordshire Police launch anti-terrorism initiative

Bedfordshire Police have launched a new anti-terrorism initiative ‘be on the button in the fight against terrorism’.

The message from Bedfordshire Police, which has placed a big red button on the front of its website so residents can quickly and easily report – in complete confidence - online terrorist and extremism material.

The move coincides with National Counter Terrorism Awareness Week, which is being backed by forces across the region and is aimed at highlighting the important role the public has in the fight against crime.

DCI Matt Thompson explained the internet and social media provides many opportunities for those with extreme views to target young or vulnerable individuals.

However, by pressing the button users can quickly and easily report their concerns to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit.

He said: “The unit puts considerable effort into removing terrorist and extremist material. However, communities defeat terrorism, which is why we must maintain the strong relationship between the public and police.

“Police depend on information from the public in efforts to keep us all safe and we are asking anyone who has concerns about online content to report it by clicking the STOP Terrorists’ & Extremists’ Online button.”

The button is just one in a range of initiatives the force is undertaking to encourage public support during Counter Terrorism Awareness Week.

One includes stepping up its #GunsOffOurStreets campaign which urges the public to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with any information about illegally held weapons.