Bedfordshire Police issue warning after distraction burglaries

Police have issued a warning following a number of distraction burglaries.

Last Tuesday (February 7) the offenders entered homes in Sharnbrook and Bedford by telling the occupants there was a problem with their water supply.

The first occurred in St Peter’s Close, Sharnbrook between 7pm and 7.15pm.

A man was able to gain access to a property after telling the victim he was from the water board, he left after the victim continued to question him about identification.

The man is described as white, between 35 and 45 years old, approximately 5’ 10” tall, clean shaven, and wearing a black baseball cap, grey jacket and grey trousers.

The second incident occurred in Nursery Gardens, Bedford, between 7.50pm and 8pm.

Two men entered a property telling the homeowners there was a problem with the water supply, confronted one of the victims and snatched his wallet.

They offered no identification, despite being asked.

The first offender is described as white, approximately 6”, in his late 20s or early 30s, with short hair and a Scandinavian accent and wearing a grey sweatshirt.

The second is described as black, approximately 5’ 7” tall, in his late 20s or early 30s with untidy black hair and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Sajid Saddique, investigating, said: “Although both incidents happened on the same day and are fairly similar, at this stage we don’t believe they are linked.

“We do want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious, or anyone who knows who is responsible.

“Nobody has the right to enter someone else’s home under false pretences and make them feel unsafe.”

Anyone with any information should call DC Saddique on 101.