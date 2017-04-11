Bedfordshire Police issue Easter holiday crime advice

Ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday, Bedfordshire Police is encouraging residents to follow a number of crime prevention steps.

The force is urging residents to think about their home security over the long weekend, as it has stepped up patrols in hotspot areas.

Launched in 2015, Op Fidelity is Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated response to burglary and robbery, made up of officers from various areas of the force to tackle these issues.

Those involved in the year-round operation are continuing to identify long-term hotspots, short-term spikes and key offending patterns, and aim to find and bring to justice those people responsible for burglaries.

Detective Chief Inspector Duncan Young said: “We continue to take burglary seriously and we are dedicated to clamping down on those responsible for these offences.

“However, I would ask our communities to take steps that will help minimise their chances of becoming a victim of crime.

“People may be heading away for the long weekend, and we don’t want them to come home to find their house has been broken into.

“If you are going away for the weekend, ask a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your home and report any suspicious activity via 101.

“I would also encourage people to mark things like electrical equipment or bikes with UV property marking pens.

“Although property marking can’t prevent things being stolen, it can act as a deterrent as property which is marked is harder to sell on. If it’s stolen and then found, it can be returned to its rightful owner more quickly.”