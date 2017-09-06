Bedfordshire police family fun day raises thousands for charity

Over 2,000 locals turned up at Bedfordshire Police HQ in Kempston on Saturday (September 2) to for a charity family fun day.

Almost £1,500 was raised by the force and the office of the police and crime commissioner to go towards Embrace, a charity that supports children who are victim, or affected, by crime.

All proceeds are being donated in the name of former Chief Constable Alf Hitchcock, who died earlier this year and was the vice president of the charity.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Kathryn Holloway, said: “I am incredibly proud of my team and all the hard work they put in to helping make sure that everyone who attended the Bedfordshire Police Fun Day, not only had a fantastic time, but raised this truly impressive amount for Embrace.”

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “This event is a celebration for our own families, as well as members of the public and it was wonderful to see so many of our policing family taking part and getting involved in all of the different activities.

“I’d like to thank each and every one of you who turned out to help make it such a success.”

The grand total is set to increase with more donations expected.