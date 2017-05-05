Bedfordshire Police ‘community cohesion’ team win partnership award

Bedfordshire Police’s Community Cohesion Team have won a Partnership Award at an awards ceremony at the University of Bedfordshire.

The team attended the Vice Chancellors Student Experience Award 2017 on Wednesday.

The annual ceremony, now in its fifth year, recognises teams, departments, students and teachers for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Following the appointment of first ever Bedfordshire University Liaison Officer last year, the Community Cohesion Team was shortlisted for the Partnership Award and delighted to win the category.

Ruki Heritage, the Head of Student Support from the University, nominated the team for outstanding partnership and leading the region in terms of achievements.

University Liaison Officer PC Liam Mitchell seeks to support and engage students and promote the force as a career option. He also focuses on improving safety and reducing crime in the university community.

Chief Superintendent David Boyle said: “Although the Cohesion Team won this award, the driving force behind the achievement and success is PC Liam Mitchell.

“Liam has worked to build sustainable relationships with staff and students.

“His hard work and presence provides reassure and helps to inform our University communities in Bedford and Luton about how to protect themselves from crime and anti-social behaviour risks.

“Over a short period his efforts have been quickly recognised and valued leading to him receiving this award.

PC Liam Mitchell added: “I was honoured for the team to be nominated, let alone win.

“This award is testament to the hard work that we’ve been doing in close collaboration with Ruki Heritage at the University and her student support team.

“I would like to thank them for their daily efforts in sharing information and working together on key projects around student welfare, supporting victims of crime, and promoting Bedfordshire Police.”