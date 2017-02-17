Bedfordshire PCC launches Ampthill policing hub

Bedfordshire’s PCC, Kathryn Holloway reinforced her commitment to re-introduce visible policing into the communities of Bedfordshire, by launching a seventh policing hub in the county based in Ampthill.

The latest hub, which will see police officers sharing office space with Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, was announced by the PCC at a public meeting held in Ampthill at the Parkside Community Hall on Monday.

The pooling of resources is part of the collaboration with other emergency services and the Blue Light Integration Project which is being introduced across the county.

Commissioner Holloway said: “Since taking over the role of PCC, my absolute priority has been increasing the visibility of the force and your access to officers.

“It’s exactly what I promised in the run-up to my election, sharing fire stations where police stations had closed where necessary.

“Ampthill will see a police presence coming back to the town. This latest hub will add to those already announced for Leighton Buzzard, Luton, Bedford, Biggleswade, Dunstable and Houghton Regis.”