Bedfordshire MP welcomes Chancellor’s Autumn statement

MP welcomes the Chancellor’s commitment to deliver economic stability and investment for Bedfordshire.

Alistair Burt MP for North East Bedfordshire, has welcomed the Chancellor’s statement today, putting economic and national security at the forefront of the Government’s financial plans.

Alistair said: “The Chancellor has set out a clear plan for investment, public spending and making improvements to the tax system as well as supporting millions of hardworking families with the cost of living.

“Further investment on the strategic road network is very welcomed and the work being undertaken in relation to the A1 will significantly improve journeys for many of my constituent.

“Many constituents have expressed concern over the lack of broadband across the constituency and I am delighted that the Chancellor has taken notice of these concerns and pledged a further £1 billion to improve our digital infrastructure.

“By raising the tax-free personal allowances, 28 million ordinary working people will be better off, and 4 million will be taken out of income tax altogether.

“In addition to this, a rise in the National Living Wage to £7.50 an hour will benefit a 1.3 million people; to help reinforce the message that work always pays.

“I am pleased that we have a very positive Autumn Statement from the Chancellor, and look forward to continuing economic growth in NE Bedfordshire.