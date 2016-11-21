Bedfordshire model launches charity calendar in aid of UK Veterans

A Bedfordshire born model has launched a charity calendar in aid of UK Veterans.

Luna, a commercial and glamour model from Bedford has launched her first calendar with proceeds going to ex-servicemen and women.

Luna has been published in Nuts, Bizarre and the Daily Star has put her talents to good use in the production of a 2017 calendar with exclusive unseen images.

The calendar features an exclusive set from Birmingham based photographer Paul Cotterill.

£5 from every calendar sold will be donated to veterans in the UK who have fought in any battles on behalf of the armed forces.

Luna, said: “Ex-servicemen and women can suffer physical disabilities, mental health issues, post-traumatic stress disorder and homelessness.

“They fought and dedicated their lives to keep us safe.

“The proceeds from the calendar will go towards the services that help these heroes to re-adapt to life outside of the forces. It is unimaginable what some of these we will be helping have been through.”

The calendars are the result of a collaboration with the Calendar Company, a design and print agency who supply some of the UKs biggest charities and businesses with professional calendars.

Luna’s calendar is available to buy on her website www.lunathemodel.com/2017lunacalendar