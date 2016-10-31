Bedfordshire man jailed for six years on sexual abuse charges

A man from Lidlington has been jailed for sexually abusing a boy in the 1970s.

Bruce Davison, 77, of Oak Gardens, received the sentence at Luton Crown Court today after he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault against a young boy.

In passing the sentence, the judge explained how Davison had targeted a vulnerable child, grooming him between the ages of seven and 13 and sexually abusing him.

Detective constable Sharon Ellis, who investigated the case, said: “Davison took advantage of a vulnerable boy, grooming and abusing him over a significant period of time, which has led to him suffering both physically and mentally throughout his life.

“I would like to applaud and thank the victim for his strength and courage in coming forward to the police, and I hope this sentence allows him to move forward with his life.

“The sentencing for non-recent cases of abuse such as this shows that it does not matter how long ago abuse took place, if you do come forward then you will be treated fairly, you will be believed, and justice can be done.”

In a victim personal statement read to the court, the victim described how the abuse has ruined his life in many ways.

He said: “I thought it was the norm, I didn’t know any better - I trusted him.

“I thought he was my friend, but he abused my trust by taking advantage of me, my young age, my vulnerability, and he took my innocence.

“I feel robbed of my childhood and robbed by Davison, he took away my dignity and self-respect as a child and even as a teenager, because his abuse of me spanned so many years.”

Davison received two six year sentences for the two counts, to be served concurrently.