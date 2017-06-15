Bedfordshire hotel launches ‘Flit-nic Royal Tea’ for national picnic week

The Hallmark Hotel Flitwick Manor has announced the launch of an alfresco twist on the English classic, as the hotel launches its ‘Flit-nic Royal-Tea,’ just in time for National Picnic Week.

Taking the British tradition into the great outdoors, guests booked for the ‘Flit-nic Royal-Tea’ at Hallmark Hotel Flitwick Manor in Bedfordshire can expect freshly baked scones, clotted cream and jam, a selection of cakes and delicate finger sandwiches, all prepared to order and presented with wicker hamper, picnic rugs, glass of champagne and pot of a tea or coffee.

Served daily, and available to enjoy between 1pm-5pm, the tea will be served up to guests, surrounded by nature in the stunning hotel grounds, nestled under the trees and amongst the company of the friendly rabbits and squirrels.

Thomas Burford, General Manager said: “I wanted to create a summer experience - similar to that which guests might enjoy in their own back garden or local park, but elevate it.

“So we’re swapping the back garden for our beautiful garden setting, adding in our friendly team to deliver a freshly prepared and packed picnic straight to your blanket, complete with chilled champagne.

“We want guests to be able to relax and see us as their home away from home, and we’re all for adding a touch of royalty to an occasion, as and when we can.” Thomas Burford, General Manager Hallmark Hotel Flitwick Manor.”

The Flit-nic Tea is available 1pm-5pm daily and a gluten free version is available on request, but must be specified at time of booking.

Bookings must be made in advance.

To book contact the hotel direct on Flitwick@hallmarkhotels.co.uk or call 0330 028 3406.